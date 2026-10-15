India makes caller name display mandatory from November 1
What's the story
The Indian government has announced a new rule to improve caller identification. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed telecom service providers (TSPs) to implement Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) from November 1, 2026. This system will show both the name and number of incoming callers on mobile devices, making it easier for users to identify who is calling them.
Implementation details
How CNAP will work on domestic calls
The DoT has mandated that CNAP should be enabled by default for all users on 4G and above mobile networks, including 5G.
The system will display the caller's number in the first field of the screen when a call comes in.
If the number is not saved in contacts, it will show the name associated with that number in the originating telecom operator's subscriber database for domestic calls.
Global identification
International calls will be labeled as such
For international calls, the CNAP system will simply display "International Call" on the recipient's screen.
This way, users will know they're getting a call from abroad and not an unknown number.
The DoT has also said that the rollout of this system on 2G and 3G networks as well as public switched telephone networks (PSTNs) will be considered separately.
Database management
Telecom operators will need to set up databases
Each telecom operator will have to set up and manage a database that links subscribers' names with their numbers.
When a call comes in, the receiving operator will look up this database for the caller's name and display it on the recipient's device.
This move is expected to provide users with more information about incoming calls.