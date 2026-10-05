Deepinder Goyal explains Temple's adhesive, water resistance, and daily use
What's the story
Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Zomato and Vice Chairman of Eternal, has clarified doubts about his new wearable device, Temple. Responding to an X user @tyags6's query about its adhesion and suitability for activities like swimming or bathing, Goyal explained how Temple works. He clarified that it uses single-use Grips (adhesive tapes), which are included in the price of the device.
Device features
Scuba diving not supported
Goyal emphasized that the Grips are designed to be super sticky, allowing users to run, jump, sauna, swim, and shower without any issues.
He said the device doesn't move or itch during these activities.
However, he did note that scuba diving isn't supported due to device limitations rather than tape performance.
Usage guidelines
Users need to use a fresh Grip each time
Goyal clarified that users have to use a fresh Grip each time they remove Temple.
He also assured that the device's smooth edges are designed to prevent accidental displacement by clothing.
Some users reportedly keep a single Grip for about seven days, which is equal to the device's battery life, even though the company recommends changing it every two or three days.
User feedback
Most comfortable wearable, claims Goyal
Goyal claimed that customers have called Temple the most comfortable wearable they have ever used.
However, he did admit it might take about five minutes to get used to wearing it.
As for potential itching under the device, Goyal said he hadn't heard of this issue yet and attributed its comfort to medical-grade Grips.
Device details
What is Temple?
Temple is an experimental wearable designed to continuously monitor cerebral blood flow in real-time.
The small sensor sits on the side of the head to measure blood flow in the brain, offering insights into neurological health and aging.
It is being developed through Goyal's personal research initiative, Continue Research, with a $25 million investment from his own funds.