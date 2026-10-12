Magnets near iPhone cameras can affect photo quality
What's the story
Apple's iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max come with a sophisticated camera system, including a 48MP Fusion Main camera and adjustable aperture. However, reports suggest that accessories with strong magnets could interfere with this advanced setup and affect the quality of your photos. The issue stems from the use of strong magnetic fields in some accessories, which can disrupt the functioning of key components in these devices.
Impact explained
How magnets can affect camera performance
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max use image stabilization and autofocus technologies to prevent blurring and maintain focus.
However, strong magnetic fields can interfere with the sensors used by these systems, potentially affecting their accuracy.
This could lead to issues like blurred images or loss of focus, especially when using accessories that generate strong magnetic fields near the rear cameras.
Caution advised
Apple warns users about risks of strong magnetic fields
Apple has already warned users about the potential risks of strong magnetic fields on its Support page.
The tech giant said these could interfere with the position sensors in iPhone cameras and affect image stabilization and autofocus.
However, it's not just magnets that pose a risk. Exposure to high-amplitude vibrations from powerful motorcycle engines can also cause permanent damage to camera systems.
Tech breakdown
Understanding the technology behind the camera system
The iPhone's camera system relies on two key technologies: optical image stabilization (OIS) and closed-loop autofocus.
OIS uses a gyroscope to detect camera movement and adjust the lens accordingly, while closed-loop autofocus employs onboard accelerometers to measure and compensate for gravity and vibration effects.
Magnetic sensors track lens position for accurate adjustments, but external magnetic fields can interfere with these processes, affecting image stabilization and autofocus accuracy.
Accessory caution
What should you do?
To avoid potential issues, Apple recommends users to be careful about using accessories that place strong magnets or magnetizable metal near the rear cameras.
This is especially important when selecting cases, detachable covers, and car mounts.
By keeping these factors in mind, you can ensure the optimal performance of your iPhone 18 Pro's advanced camera system and avoid any possible interference from external accessories.