Manipal starts quantum hub with 25-qubit system

Located at the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Bengaluru, Quantum-Hub@MAHE will be a platform for hardware experimentation, engineering education, and indigenous technology development.

It will support students, researchers, start-ups, and industry partners with access to quantum computing infrastructure such as quantum hardware, cryogenic systems, and quantum control technologies.

The facility will also aid in hardware testing/application development/start-up incubation/research, translating academic work into practical applications.