MeitY selects CoRover to build unified AI platform for government

The contract was awarded by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) after a quality-and-cost-based selection process.

CoRover was the top-ranked bidder with a final score of 100, beating Kyndryl Solutions, which scored 91.24, according to the government's evaluation document.

The DigiLocker implementation will be done in two phases: a four-month development phase and 12 months of operations and maintenance support.