MeitY selects CoRover to build unified AI platform for government
What's the story
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has chosen CoRover.ai to develop a unified agentic artificial intelligence (AI) platform for government services. The first implementation of this platform will be DigiLocker. The project aims to create a common AI platform that can be used by different government departments to build and deploy AI assistants and bots for various services.
Selection process
Contract awarded by NeGD
The contract was awarded by the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) after a quality-and-cost-based selection process.
CoRover was the top-ranked bidder with a final score of 100, beating Kyndryl Solutions, which scored 91.24, according to the government's evaluation document.
The DigiLocker implementation will be done in two phases: a four-month development phase and 12 months of operations and maintenance support.
Project details
Platform will include safeguards against risks
The broader AI platform is expected to provide tools for developing and managing AI agents, along with controls around model and prompt management, monitoring, and security.
The government tender also includes safeguards against risks like prompt injection and jailbreak attempts.
It will also monitor agent activity, task completion, failures, latency, and AI-related costs.
Platform capabilities
Over 80 firms participated in the tender
The platform is designed to let AI agents perform tasks through connected government systems, subject to authentication, user consent, and other controls.
CoRover, which develops the BharatGPT platform, was one of the companies that participated in the government procurement process.
The company revealed that over 80 firms had taken part in the tender process, with six later empaneled for pan-India implementation.