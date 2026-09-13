This new iPhone app can detect camera-equipped smart glasses nearby
What's the story
A new app, Zuckoff, has been developed to help people identify the presence of camera-equipped smart glasses in their vicinity. The brainchild of Polish developer Pawel Szydlowski, the app comes amid rising concerns over privacy risks posed by such devices. It works by scanning Bluetooth signals emitted by compatible glasses and comparing them with known device signatures to detect if a pair is nearby. The app is available for both iOS and Android.
Detection process
How does the app work?
The working of Zuckoff is pretty straightforward. Smart glasses rely on Bluetooth connectivity to communicate with phones and other devices, which can reveal hardware-related information.
Szydlowski bought several models of smart glasses, studied their Bluetooth identifiers, and created a database for detection purposes.
The app then uses signal strength to estimate the proximity of these devices.
App capabilities
Limitations of Zuckoff
Despite its unique approach, Zuckoff isn't a foolproof privacy shield. It can't confirm if someone is recording or identify the wearer of the glasses.
The app simply indicates that compatible hardware might be nearby.
Even with these limitations, Zuckoff has managed to attract around 5,000 users since its launch. The developer believes that people should at least be aware of recording-capable devices in their vicinity.
App features
A look at the future
Zuckoff also offers background notifications through its paid Pro version.
The app's existence highlights a shift in privacy protection from being entirely manufacturer-controlled to something that ordinary people can actively monitor.
As AI-powered wearables become more common in public spaces, tools like Zuckoff could play a crucial role in ensuring user privacy.