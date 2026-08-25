New Zealand proposes social media ban for children under 16
What's the story
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has announced a plan to introduce a bill in Parliament, aimed at banning social media use for children under the age of 16. The proposed legislation would impose fines of up to 10% of a platform's global revenue if they fail to comply. The bill would require social media platforms to verify users' ages using existing account information, facial technology, and digital identity documents.
Concerns raised
Mental health, education, and family life at stake: Luxon
Luxon expressed grave concerns over the impact of social media on New Zealand's youth.
He said, "We simply cannot accept the harm being done to a generation of New Zealand children."
He emphasized that social media exposes kids to harmful content and addictive technology, putting pressure on them that they aren't equipped to handle.
This, he said, is affecting their family life, mental health, sleep patterns, and education.
Legislative challenges
Bill faces opposition in parliament
The future of this bill in the New Zealand Parliament remains uncertain.
One of Luxon's coalition partners, the New Zealand First party, has already said it won't support the legislation.
Party leader Winston Peters voiced concerns over the proposed law and its potential implications for New Zealand.
He also criticized Australia's similar legislation as a "colossal failure," arguing that keeping children off social media should be a parental responsibility.
Implementation hurdles
Implementation challenges acknowledged by PM
Luxon has also acknowledged that enforcing this bill won't be an easy task.
He said, "I won't pretend that it will be simple or that it will be perfect."
However, he stressed the importance of at least trying to implement such a measure for the sake of children's safety and well-being.