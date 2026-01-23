Nintendo unveils 'Talking Flower,' a chatty companion for Mario fans
What's the story
Nintendo has unveiled more details about its quirky new toy, the Talking Flower. The interactive device will be available for pre-order today and officially launches on March 12. The announcement follows a teaser during a Nintendo Direct showcase last September, which left many wondering about the toy's purpose and capabilities.
Toy features
As its name suggests, the Talking Flower is a toy that talks. It speaks randomly every hour, saying things like "sometimes it's nice to space out," and "is it weird for flowers to talk?" The toy also has a button that can be pressed to trigger these random musings on demand or held down to silence them temporarily.
Language support
The Talking Flower will launch with support for 11 languages, including English, Italian, and Japanese. It also plays music and can be programmed to speak at certain times of the day. For instance, you could set it to greet you in the morning or bid goodnight before bed. Some of its random phrases are time-specific too.
Advanced features
The Talking Flower comes with a built-in sensor to comment on room temperature. Instead of using LEDs or a screen, it simply tells you when its batteries are running low. The toy is available for pre-order today through Nintendo's online store and other retailers like GameStop at $34.99.