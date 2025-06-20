This is your first look at Nothing's transparent over-ear headphones
What's the story
Nothing, the tech brand known for its unique product designs, is all set to launch its first-ever pair of over-the-ear headphones.
The new device, dubbed Headphone (1), will be unveiled on July 1 along with the flagship Phone (3).
Ahead of the official announcement, live images of the upcoming headphones have surfaced online.
Design details
Nothing's signature transparent design elements
The leaked images show that the Headphone (1) will sport Nothing's signature transparent design elements on the outer side of the ear cups. The branding can also be seen prominently.
Notably, there's a two-part design for the earcups, with a metal base and plastic top half that resembles a cassette tape.
The headphones will likely come in three color options: black, white, and light blue.
Connectivity options
Wired and wireless connectivity options
The live images also reveal three buttons on the headphones - two on the side and one on the outer side of the ear cup.
Even though these are wireless headphones, one of the images shows them connected with a 3.5mm audio jack.
This suggests that Nothing is giving users both wired and wireless connectivity options for their new device.
Collaboration details
Robust design; KEF collaboration for enhanced sound quality
The close-up shots of the headband show no folding hinges, hinting at a robust design.
Notably, Nothing has already confirmed that Headphone (1) was co-developed with British audio brand KEF. This collaboration is expected to enhance the sound quality and overall performance of the new headphones.
The device is rumored to be priced at £299 upon launch.