OpenAI won't use alleged Apple trade secrets

As part of the agreement, OpenAI has also agreed to collect forensic images of 14 employees' devices that may contain Apple's confidential information.

This move is seen as a way for the AI firm, led by Sam Altman, to avoid an outright loss in its first major legal battle with Apple.

The tech giant had accused OpenAI in July of plotting to steal intellectual property related to future products and using it to enhance its work on rival future hardware.