OpenAI's office was bugged. Its AI helped catch the suspect
What's the story
An engineer at OpenAI, Abdulrahman Alfozan, has been arrested after a "sophisticated recording device" was found in one of the company's offices. The 35-year-old Saudi national is accused of using or attempting to use a device to intercept oral communications. The Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed that the device was discovered plugged into a TV's USB port in an executive conference room.
Suspicion raised
Alfozan was seen near executive conference room multiple times
Despite not having access to the executive conference room, CCTV footage showed Alfozan near it on multiple occasions before the device was found.
The footage also showed him looking behind the TV where the device was hidden.
The DOJ noted that OpenAI's security team found a bag left by Alfozan in another room of its office, containing his wallet, ID, and another recording device.
Company action
Alfozan was fired by OpenAI after the incident
After discovering the device, OpenAI fired Alfozan and reported the incident to the FBI.
The company used its AI models to trace the origins of the device and identify Alfozan as its installer.
The DOJ said that Alfozan was charged with using an electronic device to intercept oral communications, essentially covertly recording people's voice audio without their permission.
Device details
Device was likely used to capture sensitive communications
The recording device was installed around September 28. It had advanced encryption, audio monitoring capabilities, and a data transfer mechanism designed to evade detection.
The exact purpose of the recording device remains unclear, but FBI Director Kash Patel said it was likely used to capture sensitive communications about OpenAI's superintelligence technology.