ChatGPT can now work across your open Chrome tabs
What's the story
OpenAI has updated its ChatGPT extension for Google Chrome, giving it the ability to access information from your open tabs. The new feature lets users tag Chrome in the web or desktop app of ChatGPT, allowing the AI to view their browser tabs. This is a major upgrade from the previous ChatGPT Atlas browser that was discontinued earlier.
Enhanced functionality
AI can now fill out forms, draft emails
The upgraded ChatGPT extension comes with a range of capabilities. It can fill out forms, compare services or products across multiple tabs, and even draft emails based on the information from open tabs.
The feature is designed to make users' lives easier by handling tasks that would otherwise require switching between different browser tabs or windows.
Sidebar enhancement
ChatGPT in sidebar gets upgraded too
Along with the main extension, OpenAI has also updated the ChatGPT in the sidebar.
The update gives users access to "the full power of ChatGPT" and their entire conversation history in Chat or Work without leaving their current page.
The updated version also lets ChatGPT Work "control" Chrome tabs for tasks like "sending messages, filling out forms, or downloading files."
Tab organization
OpenAI adds 'auto browse' feature to ChatGPT
The latest update to the ChatGPT extension also lets users organize or group their open tabs. This is similar to Google's Gemini-powered "auto browse" feature.
The new capabilities are part of OpenAI's ongoing efforts to improve user experience and productivity with its AI tools.