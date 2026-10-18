Why are mathematicians concerned about OpenAI solving long-standing math problems?
What's the story
OpenAI recently published over 700 AI-generated mathematical research papers, raising hopes of an era where artificial intelligence could speed up scientific discovery. The papers cover 372 groups of mathematical results in areas like algebra, geometry, number theory, and mathematical logic. However, the release has also raised concerns over the reliability of these findings and the future of mathematical research itself.
AI achievement
Internal AI model used to generate papers
The tech giant used an internal AI model to solve thousands of math problems, resulting in papers that present results across various branches of mathematics.
Many formal versions of these proofs were also published using Lean, a programming language and proof assistant for checking logical correctness.
However, this formal verification doesn't eliminate the need for independent mathematicians to assess the findings and their significance.
Scrutiny begins
Some papers already found to contain errors
Despite the groundbreaking nature of this work, some papers have already been found to contain errors.
On October 7, three preprints were retracted after a sign error was discovered that invalidated an argument in one paper and affected two related ones.
Additionally, 14 other manuscripts were revised to fix issues with proofs, statements, hypotheses, and citations.
Community response
Mathematical community criticizes release
The massive release by OpenAI has drawn criticism from the mathematical community.
One major concern is that mathematics is more than just finding answers; it often involves developing new techniques, uncovering connections between different fields, and raising further questions.
There are also worries about whether AI-generated solutions provide enough clarity for others to understand the reasoning behind them and build upon these results.
Assistant potential
Potential for AI as research assistant
While human expertise will remain crucial in evaluating discoveries, AI could prove to be a powerful research assistant.
It could help mathematicians test conjectures, explore possible proofs, and tackle problems that would otherwise require substantial time and effort.
OpenAI has also announced its support for workshops, conferences, and other programs to help researchers examine its findings.