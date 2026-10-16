ChatGPT voice gets a Hindi-focused upgrade
What's the story
OpenAI has begun rolling out GPT-Live-1.1, an iterative upgrade to its real-time voice architecture across ChatGPT, Codex, and dots agents. The release delivers more natural, native accents and expands the voice catalog for several key global languages, including Hindi, French, German, Mexican Spanish, Korean, and Japanese. OpenAI has also refined the model's audio latency handling, diversifying filler phrases and cutting down on repetitive verbal cues like "checking..." when the system retrieves live web data.
Product enhancement
'Hindi-tuned model'
The GPT-Live 1.1 is available in the ChatGPT app with two native Hindi voices. This feature is aimed at making conversations more natural for users.
Vijaye Raji, OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer of Applications, said that India's preference for voice interactions is influencing their product priorities.
Raji described GPT-Live 1.1 as a "Hindi-tuned model," which sets it apart from ChatGPT's existing capability of conversing in Indian languages.
The update is available to all users starting today, with API rollout scheduled soon.
Future prospects
ChatGPT usage in India has doubled since last year
Despite not revealing the exact number of users, OpenAI executives have said that the number of people using ChatGPT in India has doubled since last year.
Raji expects this growth trend to continue as well as more investment in the country.
He also revealed that OpenAI has launched advertising in India to give businesses a new way to reach users through its platform.
OpenAI also offers an affordable, India-specific subscription called ChatGPT Go.