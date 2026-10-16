ChatGPT voice gets a Hindi-focused upgrade

The GPT-Live 1.1 is available in the ChatGPT app with two native Hindi voices. This feature is aimed at making conversations more natural for users.

Vijaye Raji, OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer of Applications, said that India's preference for voice interactions is influencing their product priorities.

Raji described GPT-Live 1.1 as a "Hindi-tuned model," which sets it apart from ChatGPT's existing capability of conversing in Indian languages.

The update is available to all users starting today, with API rollout scheduled soon.