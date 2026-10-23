Oura sues Ultrahuman again, targeting Ring Pro sales in US
What's the story
Smart ring manufacturer Oura has filed another lawsuit against Indian rival Ultrahuman, this time targeting the sales of its Ring Pro in the US. The legal action comes just months after Ultrahuman's redesigned device made a successful return to the American market following an import ban. The lawsuit is part of a series of similar patent infringement cases that Oura has filed against other smart-ring manufacturers including Samsung and RingConn.
Legal claims
Oura accuses Ultrahuman of infringing 2 patents
In a complaint lodged in a Texas federal court, Oura has accused Ultrahuman's Ring Pro of violating two of its patents.
These patents relate to the design and internal components of the ring, including its battery and sensors.
Along with monetary damages, Oura is also seeking a permanent injunction to prevent Ultrahuman from selling the ring in question.
Market comeback
Ultrahuman's Ring Air was previously banned in the US
Ultrahuman's revamped Ring Pro, which debuted in February, was given a green light by US Customs and Border Protection in March.
This decision allowed the Bengaluru-based start-up to re-enter the American market after an import ban on its previous model, Ring Air.
The ban was imposed after Oura won a patent infringement ruling from the International Trade Commission (ITC) last August.
Accusations
Oura claims Ultrahuman has continued to infringe its patents
An Oura spokesperson accused Ultrahuman of copying its innovations, citing a 2025 ITC ruling against the company.
In a statement to TechCrunch, the spokesperson said, "Ultrahuman introduced a redesigned ring but failed to address continued infringement of Oura's patents."
Oura also contends that the Customs ruling only covered one patent from an earlier dispute and not the two patents cited in its latest lawsuit: D804,471 and 12,769,363.
Patent details
Patent awarded to Oura just days before lawsuit filing
The newer patent, 12,769,363, was awarded to Oura on October 20, two days before filing the lawsuit.
It covers a smart-ring design with internal components like a curved battery, circuit board, magnets, and sensors.
Apart from Ultrahuman, Texas-based electronics manufacturer SVTronics has also been named as a defendant in the lawsuit for allegedly manufacturing Ring Pro under Ultrahuman's direction and control.
Legal battles
Patent disputes with Ultrahuman continue
Oura has been embroiled in patent disputes with Ultrahuman since 2023 over its Ring Air.
The company has also filed similar cases against other smart-ring makers, some of which have ended in licensing agreements.
Despite the legal challenges, Oura remains a key player in the smart ring market, which is expected to see global shipments rise by 12.8% this year to 4.9 million units.