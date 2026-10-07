Reliance Digital sale brings iPhone 17 below ₹69,000
What's the story
Reliance Digital is gearing up to host a special festive sale on Apple's iPhone models. The offer will be live from October 9 and will include the iPhone 15, iPhone 16, and iPhone 17. The effective prices for these models start at ₹55,399 after including bank cashback and exchange bonuses. The deal covers three iPhone models with different storage capacities.
Price breakdown
What are the effective prices?
The iPhone 15 is the most affordable option in the sale at ₹55,399. The model comes with 128GB storage.
Next up is the iPhone 16, which is priced at ₹65,399 for its 128GB variant.
Lastly, we have the iPhone 17 with a larger storage capacity of 256GB, priced at an effective ₹68,899 during this festive sale period.
Sale details
Prices include bank cashback, exchange bonuses
The prices mentioned in the sale are not the standalone selling price of these phones. They include bank cashback and exchange bonus benefits.
The actual amount a buyer pays may vary depending on their eligibility for these benefits and the value of their exchanged device.
For those looking to upgrade, this sale offers an affordable entry point into Apple's iPhone ecosystem.