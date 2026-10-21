Sam Altman wins dismissal of sister's sexual abuse lawsuit
What's the story
US District Judge Zachary Bluestone has dismissed a sexual abuse lawsuit filed by Ann Altman against her brother, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. The case was dismissed with prejudice on Tuesday, meaning it cannot be refiled. The judge noted that Ann failed to comply with court orders over the past year, including not attending an independent medical examination and missing other deadlines.
Case details
Ann accused Sam of sexually abusing her
Ann had accused Sam of sexually abusing her throughout their childhood.
When the case was filed last year, the Altman family issued a statement denying the allegations.
"Annie has made deeply hurtful and entirely untrue claims about our family, and especially Sam," they said at the time.
"All of these claims are utterly untrue. This situation causes immense pain to our entire family."
Court ruling
I continue to believe in Annie, says lawyer
Judge Bluestone granted Sam's motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning it can't be refiled in that court. However, he denied Sam's request for attorney fees and costs.
Santos Perez, a lawyer who represented Ann until this month, when he withdrew from the case, said in a statement: "I am no longer authorized to comment on this case but I continue to believe in Annie."
Lawsuit details
Lawsuit claimed abuse began when she was 3 years old
Ann filed her lawsuit in January 2025, alleging that Sam had abused and manipulated her while they were growing up in Missouri from the late '90s to early 2000s.
She claimed the abuse began when she was three years old and continued until he was an adult but she was still a minor.