Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra leak reveals major camera redesign
What's the story
Popular tipster Ice Universe has shared a CAD render of Samsung's next-gen flagship, the Galaxy S27 Ultra. The leak shows a new horizontal camera cutout design for the device, with three cutouts visible on it. Departing from the current vertical layout, the rear cameras will now be housed within a horizontal visor. The Galaxy S27 series is expected to debut between January and February 2027.
Design details
Device's camera arrangement may be similar to iPhone 17 Pro
The camera arrangement on the Galaxy S27 Ultra is said to be different from that of its predecessor, with the main wide and periscope telephoto sensors possibly moving to two separate cutouts.
The third cutout will likely house ultra-wide and telephoto camera sensors, with a flash in between.
This design change has sparked criticism from some users who compare it to the iPhone 17 Pro series' camera layout.
Device specifications
The device will support magnetic wireless charging
The Galaxy S27 Ultra is also expected to come with a magnetic wireless charging area for attaching accessories and charging.
It will retain the rounded edges of its predecessor, the S26 Ultra, instead of opting for sharper edges.
In terms of performance, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a more powerful processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro or Exynos 2700 flagship chipset in select regions.