Samsung S26 privacy display is pure wizardry: How it works
What's the story
Samsung has teased a new "Privacy display" feature for its upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. The tech giant has shared a series of videos highlighting how the feature would keep your screen private from prying eyes in public places. The move comes as an answer to the growing demand for privacy solutions, like screen protectors that prevent off-angle viewing. The development of this feature took over five years of engineering, testing, and refinement, as per the company.
Feature details
Samsung's 'Privacy display' feature: A shield against shoulder surfing
Samsung describes its new feature as a "layer of privacy to shield your phone from shoulder surfing wherever you go." The company hasn't explicitly named the feature "Privacy display," but it was spotted in a screenshot shared by Samsung earlier this month. The videos released by the company show how the contents of the display disappear when viewed from an off-angle, providing an extra layer of security for users.
User control
Samsung's 'Privacy display' feature offers customizable protection
Samsung's "Privacy display" isn't an all-or-nothing solution. The company says it gives users the option to protect specific parts of their screen, like notifications or certain apps, while doing sensitive tasks like entering a password. This way, you can customize the level of privacy protection according to your needs and keep what you want private from prying eyes in elevators, public transport, queues, and other public spaces.
Development journey
Samsung's 'Privacy display' feature: A blend of hardware and software
Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy display feature leverages Flex Magic Pixel OLED tech and AI. A hardware layer in the display restricts viewing angles by scattering light, causing certain sections to appear black or frosted when viewed from the side. AI software identifies sensitive content, such as message notifications, and applies privacy only to those areas, while the rest of the screen remains normal.
Launch details
Availability of Samsung's 'Privacy display' feature
The Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in late February. However, it is rumored that the "Privacy display" feature will only be supported on the Galaxy S26 Ultra and not on the standard and Plus models. This could make the Ultra model a more attractive option for users who prioritize privacy in their smartphone experience.