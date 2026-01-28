Samsung S26 privacy display is pure wizardry: How it works

Samsung has teased a new "Privacy display" feature for its upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra. The tech giant has shared a series of videos highlighting how the feature would keep your screen private from prying eyes in public places. The move comes as an answer to the growing demand for privacy solutions, like screen protectors that prevent off-angle viewing. The development of this feature took over five years of engineering, testing, and refinement, as per the company.

Feature details Samsung's 'Privacy display' feature: A shield against shoulder surfing Samsung describes its new feature as a "layer of privacy to shield your phone from shoulder surfing wherever you go." The company hasn't explicitly named the feature "Privacy display," but it was spotted in a screenshot shared by Samsung earlier this month. The videos released by the company show how the contents of the display disappear when viewed from an off-angle, providing an extra layer of security for users.

User control Samsung's 'Privacy display' feature offers customizable protection Samsung's "Privacy display" isn't an all-or-nothing solution. The company says it gives users the option to protect specific parts of their screen, like notifications or certain apps, while doing sensitive tasks like entering a password. This way, you can customize the level of privacy protection according to your needs and keep what you want private from prying eyes in elevators, public transport, queues, and other public spaces.

Development journey Samsung's 'Privacy display' feature: A blend of hardware and software Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra Privacy display feature leverages Flex Magic Pixel OLED tech and AI. A hardware layer in the display restricts viewing angles by scattering light, causing certain sections to appear black or frosted when viewed from the side. AI software identifies sensitive content, such as message notifications, and applies privacy only to those areas, while the rest of the screen remains normal.

