Musk reveals timeline for SpaceX's orbital AI data center

NVIDIA's Vera is the company's first-ever CPU designed specifically for AI agents.

It aims to speed up CPU-bound tasks related to model inference, such as tool use, code execution, data processing, orchestration, and simulation.

The advanced processor comes with 88 NVIDIA-designed Olympus cores, Spatial Multithreading technology and high-bandwidth LPDDR5X memory with up to 1.2TB/s of memory bandwidth.