The value of the Apple I as a collector's item has skyrocketed in recent years.

The "Hatfield" Apple I is a prime example of this trend. Originally purchased by Fred Hatfield for $666.60 decades ago, it was sold at an online auction in 2013 for around $666,150.

After a supposed tour of the US in September 2026, the "Hatfield" Apple I has now sold for $1.15 million at a Bonhams auction.