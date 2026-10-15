Steve Wozniak-signed Apple I sells for record $1.15M
What's the story
A rare working model of the Apple I, the first computer ever made by Apple, has been sold for a whopping $1.15 million at an auction. The machine was one of the few remaining units of its kind and was signed by Steve Wozniak and accompanied by a letter from Steve Jobs. The sale marks a new high in the value of such collector's items over the past decade.
Market trend
The 'Hatfield' Apple I was sold for $666,150 in 2013
The value of the Apple I as a collector's item has skyrocketed in recent years.
The "Hatfield" Apple I is a prime example of this trend. Originally purchased by Fred Hatfield for $666.60 decades ago, it was sold at an online auction in 2013 for around $666,150.
After a supposed tour of the US in September 2026, the "Hatfield" Apple I has now sold for $1.15 million at a Bonhams auction.
Auction details
The auction lasted just 28 minutes
The auction lasted just 28 minutes and was contested by two bidders.
Ian Ehling, Director of Fine Books & Manuscripts at Bonhams North America, expressed his delight over the result, calling it an exceptional outcome for one of computing history's most important milestones.
Historical significance
Motherboard carries Wozniak's signature
The "Hatfield" Apple I, which has the serial number #48 in the Apple I registry, is a special computer.
Its motherboard carries Wozniak's signature and comes with a letter from Jobs encouraging Hatfield to trade in his machine and $400 for an Apple II motherboard.
This makes it one of the most significant models ever to come to market, according to Ehling.
Price history
Other Apple I sales over the years
In 2022, Wozniak signed a restored Apple I with his signature on the CPU instead of the motherboard. It was sold for $340,100.
Other working and non-working models of the Apple I have fetched between $300,000 and $500,000 over the years.
One such unit was sold for $375,000 in March 2025, while another reached a price tag of $475,000 in September that year.