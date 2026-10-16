Swiggy now lets you order from 5 restaurants at once
What's the story
Swiggy has launched a multi-restaurant ordering feature, allowing users to order from up to five different restaurants in one go. The move is aimed at making the ordering process more convenient for customers who want to explore different cuisines or dishes in a single transaction.
Wide reach
Feature goes live in over 720 cities
The new feature is now live in over 720 cities. It lets users create multiple carts, compare them, and pay for their orders together.
This eliminates the need for separate checkouts for each restaurant.
However, it's worth noting that even with this feature, orders from different restaurants will be prepared and delivered separately.
Group convenience
Targeting families and group orders
The multi-restaurant ordering feature is especially useful for families or groups ordering food for gatherings. It allows them to combine different cuisines or dishes in one transaction.
According to Swiggy's consumer research, 55% of users create two carts in a single session and one in five places a second order within 30 minutes of the first.
Cost-effectiveness
Users can save on platform fees
The new feature also aims to cut down on the need for multiple checkouts and the associated platform fees.
However, how much customers save would depend on the applicable fees and charges for individual orders.
Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer at Swiggy's food marketplace, said this feature was designed specifically to cater to differing food preferences among people ordering together.