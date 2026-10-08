Teenage Engineering to stop making synths, including iconic OP-1
What's the story
Teenage Engineering, the company known for its innovative synthesizers and music gear, has announced a major shift in its business strategy. The company's founder and CEO Jesper Kouthoofd revealed to Highsnobiety that they plan to stop manufacturing synths altogether. This decision includes the iconic OP-1 model that put Teenage Engineering on the map back in 2011.
Business evolution
The surprise shift in business strategy
Despite being primarily known for its music gear, Teenage Engineering is also a highly regarded design firm.
The company has worked with several brands like Ikea, Playdate, and Nothing. However, most of its products are still music or audio-focused.
Kouthoofd's decision to exit the market comes as a surprise considering the company's stronghold in this sector.
"Everyone was like, 'What are you talking about?'" Kouthoofd said when he announced his plans to stop making synthesizers altogether during a reorganization.
Strategic shift
CEO's vision for the future of the company
Kouthoofd emphasized that the decision to stop making synths isn't about abandoning their roots but rather a strategic move toward a broader vision.
He said, "I've come to the conclusion that, for us, the products aren't the business. We can be so much more than that."
This statement highlights his ambition to take Teenage Engineering beyond its current product-focused identity and explore new avenues in design and innovation.