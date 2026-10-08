Teenage Engineering to stop making synths, including iconic OP-1

Despite being primarily known for its music gear, Teenage Engineering is also a highly regarded design firm.

The company has worked with several brands like Ikea, Playdate, and Nothing. However, most of its products are still music or audio-focused.

Kouthoofd's decision to exit the market comes as a surprise considering the company's stronghold in this sector.

"Everyone was like, 'What are you talking about?'" Kouthoofd said when he announced his plans to stop making synthesizers altogether during a reorganization.