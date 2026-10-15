YouTube Music adds labels to identify AI-generated songs and vocals
What's the story
YouTube Music has announced a new labeling system to improve transparency around songs created with generative artificial intelligence (AI). The labels will help listeners easily identify tracks that have been created using AI, including those where AI was involved in the composition and vocals. The label will be displayed on the player page of each track. Clicking on it will provide more information about how exactly AI was used in creating that particular song.
Partnership details
Three new labels to identify AI-generated songs
YouTube has partnered with several music entities and used its own detection tools to identify songs created with AI.
According to its help page, partners using YouTube can declare their work's use of generative AI through three labels: Fully Gen AI, Partly Gen AI, or No Gen AI.
"Fully Gen AI" refers to songs that are entirely generated by AI while "Partly Gen AI" refers to works where artists may have added live elements to some parts generated by AI.
Platform expansion
Labels will also be available on main YouTube app
The new labeling system will also be extended to the main YouTube app.
This means that not just music, but all forms of content on the platform will have clear indications if they were created using generative AI.
The move comes as a response to the rapid growth of AI-generated music on streaming services and the different strategies platforms are adopting to handle this trend.
Transparency initiative
YouTube's approach contrasts with other platforms' stricter measures
YouTube's new labeling system is a major step toward transparency in the music industry.
The platform has been at the forefront of this movement, with other services like Apple Music and Spotify planning to introduce their own AI labels later.
However, YouTube's approach is different from some platforms that have taken stricter measures against AI-generated music.
Deezer, for instance, receives nearly 90,000 fully AI-generated tracks every day and excludes them from algorithmic recommendations and editorial playlists.
Monetization policy
YouTube is open to embracing AI technology while ensuring transparency
YouTube's new labels are aimed at informing listeners about the role of AI in music creation, rather than imposing blanket restrictions.
The platform has even started experimenting with AI-powered music creation tools like Dream Track, which lets select creators generate soundtracks featuring AI-generated versions of participating artists' voices.
This shows that YouTube is open to embracing this technology while ensuring transparency for its users.