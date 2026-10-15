YouTube Music adds labels to identify AI-generated songs and vocals

YouTube has partnered with several music entities and used its own detection tools to identify songs created with AI.

According to its help page, partners using YouTube can declare their work's use of generative AI through three labels: Fully Gen AI, Partly Gen AI, or No Gen AI.

"Fully Gen AI" refers to songs that are entirely generated by AI while "Partly Gen AI" refers to works where artists may have added live elements to some parts generated by AI.