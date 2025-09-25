You can now hide pop-up recommendations on YouTube

Feature details

New 'hide' button on end screen

The new feature, a "hide" button, will be available on the end screen of videos. By tapping this button, users can get rid of pop-up recommendations and focus on the content they are watching. However, it's worth noting that the action only applies to the current video being watched and not all videos on YouTube's platform. To bring back an end screen after hiding it, users can tap a "show" button provided by YouTube.