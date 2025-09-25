You can now hide pop-up recommendations on YouTube
What's the story
YouTube has introduced a new feature that allows users to dismiss the pop-up recommendations that appear at the end of videos. The move comes in response to user feedback, as many viewers wanted a way to focus on the content they were watching without distractions. The company announced this development on Wednesday, noting its commitment to enhancing user experience on its platform.
Feature details
New 'hide' button on end screen
The new feature, a "hide" button, will be available on the end screen of videos. By tapping this button, users can get rid of pop-up recommendations and focus on the content they are watching. However, it's worth noting that the action only applies to the current video being watched and not all videos on YouTube's platform. To bring back an end screen after hiding it, users can tap a "show" button provided by YouTube.
Change explained
Changes to 'subscribe' button
Along with the new feature, YouTube is also removing the "subscribe" button that appears when you hover your mouse over a channel's watermark on desktop. The move is aimed at simplifying and improving the viewing experience, as a subscribe button already appears directly below videos. Despite these changes, creators will still have the option to add end screens and watermarks to their videos.