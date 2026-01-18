3rd ODI: India's Arshdeep, Harshit share six wickets against NZ

New Zealand racked up a mammoth 337/8 against India in the 3rd and final ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. A double-century stand between Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips rescued the Kiwis after they were down to 58/3. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh gave India some early breakthroughs, breaking NZ's top order. The duo ended up taking three wickets each.

Start NZ off to a shaky start New Zealand started their innings on a shaky note, losing two wickets for just five runs. Rana and Arshdeep dismissed Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, respectively, in back-to-back overs. Although Will Young (30) steadied the ship, Rana dismissed him, bringing the Black Caps down to 58/3. However, Mitchell and Phillips reconstructed the innings and added a record-setting stand of 219 runs.

Wickets Three wickets each for the duo Mitchell and Phillips dominated the Indian bowlers, having taken NZ past the 270-run mark. The two batters completed their tons. In the 44th over, Arshdeep finally brought India back by dismissing a well-set Phillips (106). And Mohammed Siraj removed the dangerous Mitchell (137) in the next over. Arshdeep took his third wicket in the form of Zakary Foulkes, while Rana dismissed Kristian Clarke. The left-arm seamer conceded 63 runs in 10 overs, with Rana being more expensive (3/84).

Advertisement