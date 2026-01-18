3rd ODI: India's Arshdeep, Harshit share six wickets against NZ
What's the story
New Zealand racked up a mammoth 337/8 against India in the 3rd and final ODI at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. A double-century stand between Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips rescued the Kiwis after they were down to 58/3. Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh gave India some early breakthroughs, breaking NZ's top order. The duo ended up taking three wickets each.
Start
NZ off to a shaky start
New Zealand started their innings on a shaky note, losing two wickets for just five runs. Rana and Arshdeep dismissed Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls, respectively, in back-to-back overs. Although Will Young (30) steadied the ship, Rana dismissed him, bringing the Black Caps down to 58/3. However, Mitchell and Phillips reconstructed the innings and added a record-setting stand of 219 runs.
Wickets
Three wickets each for the duo
Mitchell and Phillips dominated the Indian bowlers, having taken NZ past the 270-run mark. The two batters completed their tons. In the 44th over, Arshdeep finally brought India back by dismissing a well-set Phillips (106). And Mohammed Siraj removed the dangerous Mitchell (137) in the next over. Arshdeep took his third wicket in the form of Zakary Foulkes, while Rana dismissed Kristian Clarke. The left-arm seamer conceded 63 runs in 10 overs, with Rana being more expensive (3/84).
Stats
A look at notable numbers
Arshdeep, who warmed the bench in the first two ODIs, replaced Prasidh Krishna in Indore. He now has 25 wickets from 15 matches at an average of 24.44. His tally includes a fifer and a four-wicket haul. Rana, who has been constantly backed by the Indian team management, raced to 26 wickets from 14 matches at an average of 27.38. He owns a four-wicket haul.