Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir smashes 173

Aaryavir's remarkable 173 (143) single-handedly led Delhi Under-19 at the PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram. His knock was studded with an impressive 19 fours and 8 sixes.

However, Chandigarh U-19 completed the chase in just 41.3 overs, winning by five wickets.

Despite Delhi's successive defeats in the tournament, Aaryavir's form has been impressive.