Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir smashes 173
What's the story
Aaryavir Sehwag, the son of legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, recently shone with a stunning knock of 173 off just 143 balls. The young prodigy achieved this feat while leading the Delhi Under-19 side against Chandigarh in the ongoing Vinoo Mankad Trophy. Despite his incredible innings, Delhi U-19 reached only 289/6 in 50 overs and lost the match by five wickets.
Match details
Aaryavir's stunning knock
Aaryavir's remarkable 173 (143) single-handedly led Delhi Under-19 at the PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex in Vizianagaram. His knock was studded with an impressive 19 fours and 8 sixes.
However, Chandigarh U-19 completed the chase in just 41.3 overs, winning by five wickets.
Despite Delhi's successive defeats in the tournament, Aaryavir's form has been impressive.
Parental guidance
Advice from father Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag, one of India's greatest openers, has advised his son Aaryavir to focus on enjoying his cricket rather than worrying about the expectations attached to his name.
In a recent interview with NDTV, the former India opener said, "I am very proud of Aaryavir Sehwag. I gave him advice that, you know, pressure is there but go out there and play freely."
Debut series
Youth ODI series against Australia
In his debut three-match Youth ODI series in September, Aaryavir scored 28, 47, and 34 for India A against Australia A. He opened for India A, who routed the Australians 3-0.