Angkrish Raghuvanshi returns to cricket after injury break
What's the story
Angkrish Raghuvanshi, the young wicketkeeper-batter, is back on the cricket field after a long injury break. His IPL 2026 season with Kolkata Knight Riders was cut short due to a concussion and finger injury. Now, he is looking forward to the 2026-27 domestic season with renewed enthusiasm. "There have been plenty of highs and lows, but I knew what I signed up for - injuries are an inevitable part of professional sport," Raghuvanshi told Cricinfo on Sunday.
Recovery process
Raghuvanshi scored a double-century on return
Raghuvanshi has been preparing for his return by playing in pre-season tournaments.
He recently played a four-day match for Rest of India against Tamil Nadu in Chennai.
"I really enjoyed myself. This is what all cricketers want to do, no one wants to sit at home being injured," he said after the game.
The 22-year-old scored 51 runs in the first innings and a whopping 203 runs off 281 balls in the second innings, proving his fitness level post-recovery.
Injury insights
Raghuvanshi's injuries
Raghuvanshi has dealt with a stress fracture in his back and a recent finger fracture that required surgery.
However, he has taken these challenges in his stride with support from his childhood mentor and KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar.
"I've spent roughly 16 of the past 36 months sidelined," Raghuvanshi said. "At the end of the day, my passion for the game runs so deep that no setback can diminish my love for playing."
Skill development
Transition to wicketkeeping for KKR
Nayar and KKR fielding coach Dishant Yagnik were instrumental in Raghuvanshi's transition into a keeper for KKR.
"Abhishek Nayar tells me to improve a lot of things, he gave me that idea [of keeping wicket]," Raghuvanshi said.
He added that it was all about what you can add to your skill set and what you can add for the team.
Future aspirations
Focusing on team goals over personal achievements
Having regained full fitness, Raghuvanshi hopes to win trophies for Mumbai in the upcoming domestic season.
"There are some technical things I've been working on that I want to improve," he said.
"But I'm not thinking about personal goals - how many runs I'll score or anything. It's about how many trophies I can win for my team in whatever tournament."