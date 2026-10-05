Angkrish Raghuvanshi returns to cricket after injury break

Raghuvanshi has been preparing for his return by playing in pre-season tournaments.

He recently played a four-day match for Rest of India against Tamil Nadu in Chennai.

"I really enjoyed myself. This is what all cricketers want to do, no one wants to sit at home being injured," he said after the game.

The 22-year-old scored 51 runs in the first innings and a whopping 203 runs off 281 balls in the second innings, proving his fitness level post-recovery.