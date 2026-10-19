Premier League, Arsenal edge past Nottingham Forest 1-0: Stats
What's the story
Arsenal defeated Nottingham Forest 1-0 in a closely contested Premier League match on Sunday. The Gunners's substitute Noni Madueke scored the only goal of the match, securing their sixth league victory of the season. Despite a lackluster first half with no shots on target from either side, Arsenal managed to break through in the second half and take all three points.
Game changer
Madueke's late strike secures win for the Gunners
The match was a goalless stalemate until Madueke, who came on for Eberechi Eze at half-time, scored in the 80th minute.
His shot deflected off Daniel Munoz and found its way into the net.
This was Arsenal's first shot on target of the match and it proved to be enough to secure a hard-fought win against Nottingham Forest.
League status
Arsenal remain 2nd in the Premier League standings
With this victory, Arsenal remains second in the Premier League table, three points behind leaders Manchester City.
The Gunners have had a strong start to their title defense, winning six out of seven league games so far this season.
Despite struggling to create chances against Nottingham Forest, the team's depth and resilience were on display as they secured another important win.
Impact players
Arsenal's substitutes shine in early stages of the season
Arsenal's substitutes have been instrumental in their early-season success, with three goals scored by players coming off the bench in the Premier League this season.
Only Ipswich Town has a higher tally with four.
This emphasizes manager Mikel Arteta's squad depth and tactical flexibility as they continue to navigate the current campaign successfully.
Stats
Here are the match stats
Arsenal had a 74% possession in the match compared to Forest's 26%.
The former made eight attempts on goal, with just one on target.
Meanwhile, Forest had three on target from 12 goal attempts.
Arsenal also made as many as 618 passes with a sensational 90% accuracy.
The losing team recorded 204 passes as their accuracy was 73%.