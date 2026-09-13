1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh shines with three-fer against Afghanistan

Jasprit Bumrah put early pressure on Afghanistan, dismissing the dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

While Ibrahim Zadran was run out after steadying the ship, Arshdeep dismissed Sediqullah Atal in the Powerplay.

Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy also chipped in before Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi added 83 runs.

Arshdeep ended this stand by dismissing Nabi and then removed Rashid Khan. His final figures read 4-0-19-3.