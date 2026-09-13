1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh shines with three-fer against Afghanistan
What's the story
Afghanistan racked up 156/8 in the 1st T20I against India at Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, the innings wasn't as straightforward, as the designated hosts were down to 43/5 at one stage. While Azmatullah Omarzai led Afghanistan's recovery with a timely half-century, Arshdeep Singh was the pick of India's bowlers. The left-arm seamer took three wickets, taking his total tally to 138.
Bowling
Arshdeep takes three wickets
Jasprit Bumrah put early pressure on Afghanistan, dismissing the dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
While Ibrahim Zadran was run out after steadying the ship, Arshdeep dismissed Sediqullah Atal in the Powerplay.
Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy also chipped in before Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi added 83 runs.
Arshdeep ended this stand by dismissing Nabi and then removed Rashid Khan. His final figures read 4-0-19-3.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Having starred in two ICC T20 World Cup campaigns, Arshdeep is India's highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket.
With his latest exploits, the left-arm seamer now has 138 wickets from 92 T20Is at an average of 19.81. His tally includes an economy rate of 8.51.
Arshdeep has 2 four-wicket hauls and a fifer to his name.