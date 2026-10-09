Arunachal Pradesh can forfeit Ranji Trophy opener: Here's why
What's the story
Team Arunachal Pradesh is on the verge of missing its opening match in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group against Nagaland, scheduled for October 11 in Ahmedabad. The withdrawal stems from an ongoing dispute between two factions within the Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association and a case pending before the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that until court clearance is received, no action can be taken.
Selection issues
Impact on Under-19 team
The ongoing dispute has also affected the state's cricket representation at other levels.
Arunachal Pradesh couldn't field its Under-19 team for a Vinoo Mankad Trophy match against Sikkim in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.
This highlights the lack of decision-making authority within the association when it comes to selection matters, further complicating its participation in upcoming tournaments.
Uncertainty prevails
Professional players left in limbo
The ongoing dispute has also left professional players who were contracted to represent Arunachal Pradesh this season in a state of uncertainty.
They have not been informed whether they should report in Ahmedabad for the Ranji Trophy opener.
This situation further complicates the state's cricketing representation and adds to the challenges posed by the association's internal conflict.
Election irregularities
Court reserves order on election irregularities
The Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association held its election in September, with Nabam Vivek being elected as president.
However, several district associations have approached the Gauhati High Court alleging irregularities in these polls.
The High Court has reserved its order on this matter, further complicating the situation for Arunachal Pradesh's cricketing representation and participation in upcoming tournaments like the Ranji Trophy.