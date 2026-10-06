Ashutosh Sharma switches from Railways to Gujarat: Details here

A native of Madhya Pradesh, Ashutosh started his List A and T20 career with the state team.

He has previously spoken about needing to move because of a lack of opportunities in his home state.

The shift comes as Monty Desai takes over as Gujarat's head coach, replacing Ramesh Powar.

Notably, Ashutosh recently played for Hampshire in the One-Day Cup in England but only managed a highest score of 16 in his last seven innings.