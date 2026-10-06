Ashutosh Sharma switches from Railways to Gujarat: Details here
What's the story
Ashutosh Sharma, the Delhi Capitals batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has switched teams from Railways to Gujarat ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season. The move is likely to see him play only in white-ball formats, according to a Cricinfo report. He will be joined by two other professionals - Rajasthan's fast bowler Ashok Sharma (currently injured) and legspinner Ravi Bishnoi.
Career progression
Need to move due to lack of opportunities
A native of Madhya Pradesh, Ashutosh started his List A and T20 career with the state team.
He has previously spoken about needing to move because of a lack of opportunities in his home state.
The shift comes as Monty Desai takes over as Gujarat's head coach, replacing Ramesh Powar.
Notably, Ashutosh recently played for Hampshire in the One-Day Cup in England but only managed a highest score of 16 in his last seven innings.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Ashutosh, an acclaimed finisher in the shortest format, has featured in 28 List A and 62 T20s so far.
As of now, the dasher has scored 1,277 runs from 53 T20 innings at an average of nearly 30. His strike rate reads 176.13.
Ashutosh also has 514 List A runs with a strike rate of 122.38. The tally includes 3 half-centuries.
Information
His IPL credentials
Ashutosh has proved his mettle in the last three IPL seasons. After debuting with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2024, he played the next two seasons with DC (2025-26). In 32 IPL games, his strike rate is 168.86.