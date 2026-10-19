'A little depression, burnout': Tennis player Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard
What's the story
Tennis player Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard has opened up about his battle with "depression and burnout" after a major drop in his rankings. The Frenchman had a stellar 2024, reaching as high as world No. 31 and winning tour-level titles in Lyon and Basel. However, this year has been tough, with an 8-18 record on tour and a fall to world No. 145 after losing in the first round of qualifying in Brussels.
Challenges
Mpetschi Perricard has been on a tough streak
Speaking to L'Equipe, the former world No. 29 revealed his struggles on tour this year.
He said, "Nothing is going right apart from my serve. These past few months have certainly been difficult."
The Frenchman has failed to win a Grand Slam match this year and his sole Masters 1000 victory came in Rome over Jacob Fearnley.
After the US Open, he parted ways with his coach, Greg Rusedski, and stopped watching tennis altogether.
Mental health
The Frenchman remains hopeful of turning things around
Mpetschi Perricard opened up about his mental health struggles, saying it comes down to "a little depression, burnout." He thanked his friends for their support during this tough time.
Despite being on an eight-match losing streak, the 23-year-old remains hopeful of turning things around.
He said, "It's a difficult slope, a steep one, and for now it's a long one but I have to persevere."
Information
A look at his ATP numbers
Mpetschi Perricard, ranked 145th right now, has a win-loss record of 8-18 in the ongoing season. The only two titles of his career came in 2024 (Basel and Lyon). Overall, the Frenchman is 45-59.