'A little depression, burnout': Tennis player Giovanni Mpetschi Perricard

Speaking to L'Equipe, the former world No. 29 revealed his struggles on tour this year.

He said, "Nothing is going right apart from my serve. These past few months have certainly been difficult."

The Frenchman has failed to win a Grand Slam match this year and his sole Masters 1000 victory came in Rome over Jacob Fearnley.

After the US Open, he parted ways with his coach, Greg Rusedski, and stopped watching tennis altogether.