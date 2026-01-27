Carlos Alcaraz reaches his maiden Australian Open semi-final: Key stats
What's the story
Men's singles world number one, Carlos Alcaraz, reached the 2026 Australian Open semi-final after beating local boy Alex de Minaur. The Spaniard claimed a 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 win in the men's singles quarter-final on Rod Laver Arena in over two hours. Notably, Alcaraz is aiming for his maiden Australian Open title. He had never gone past the quarter-finals before this edition.
Stats
A look at match stats
Alcaraz won a total of 103 points and 26 winners throughout the match. He fired five aces compared to de Minaur's one. The Spaniard had a win percentage of 77 and 54 on the first and second serves, respectively. He converted seven of his 16 break points. Alcaraz, who had more unforced errors (32) than de Minaur (29), recorded three double-faults.
Aus Open
Alacaraz eyes maiden AO title
Alcaraz, a six-time Grand Slam winner, is yet to win the Australian Open. He has won the other three Majors. The Spaniard has made it to his maiden semi-final here. He now has a 16-4 win-loss record at this Slam. Overall, Alcaraz has raced to an 89-13 win-loss record at Grand Slams. He last won the 2025 US Open.
Information
Alcaraz 6-0 de Minaur
Alcaraz has now extended his ATP head-to-head lead over de Minaur to 6-0. He won three of those matches last year. Before the quarter-final, the Australian player lost only one set in the 2026 Australian Open.
Feats
Alcaraz reaches these landmarks
At 22 years and 258 days, Alcaraz is now the third-youngest man in the Open Era to reach the singles semi-finals at all four Grand Slams. He is only behind Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Moreover, Alcaraz is the second-youngest man in the Open Era to reach a 10th singles Major semi-final, older only than Nadal (Australian Open 2009), according to Opta.