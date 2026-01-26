Iga Swiatek reaches second successive Australian Open quarter-final: Stats

Second seed Iga Swiatek reached the quarter-final of the 2026 Australian Open after beating local qualifier Maddison Inglis. The Polish tennis star claimed a 6-0, 6-3 win in the women's singles fourth-round clash just after an hour. Notably, Swiatek has reached this stage at the Australian Open for the second successive year. She was a semi-finalist last year. Here are the key stats.

Stats A look at match stats Swiatek won a total of 60 points and 20 winners throughout the match. Inglis served the match's only ace. The Polish had a win percentage of 83 and 63 on the first and second serves, respectively. She converted five of her six break points. Swiatek had more unforced errors (19) than Inglis (16). Both of them registered a double-fault.

Grand Slams Six successive Major quarter-finals According to Opta, Swiatek has become the youngest player to reach the quarter-finals in six successive women's singles Grand Slams since Serena Williams (between Roland Garros 2002 and Wimbledon 2003). Swiatek played the 2024 US Open quarter-final before making the last four at the Australian Open and Roland Garros next year. She won the 2025 Wimbledon and was the US Open quarter-finalist.

Information Swiatek at Grand Slams Swiatek now has a 26-7 win-loss record at the Australian Open, a Grand Slam she is yet to win. The Polish star is overall 108-21 at Majors. Besides her 2025 Wimbledon honor, she has four French Open and a US Open title.

