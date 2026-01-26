Jannik Sinner reaches third successive Australian Open quarter-final: Stats

Defending champion Jannik Sinner has advanced to the quarter-final of the 2026 Australian Open . Sinner beat his Italian compatriot Luciano Darderi 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(2) in his men's singles fourth-round match on Margaret Court Arena. None of them broke in the third set, leading to a tie-break. And the Italian bounced back after losing the first point. Sinner is now unbeaten in 18 AO matches.

Stats A look at match stats Sinner won a total of 105 points and 46 winners throughout the match. He fired 19 aces compared to Darderi's 11. The Italian star had a win percentage of 81 and 63 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won four of his eight break points. Darderi (32), who had more unforced errors than Sinner (16), recorded the match's only five double-faults.

Title Defending Australian Open title Sinner is defending his Australian Open title for the second successive year. He won the 2025 event after beating Alexander Zverev in the final. The 24-year-old, who won 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3, became the first Italian to claim three career Grand Slams. Sinner also became the first man to retain the Australian Open title since Novak Djokovic (2019-21).

Information His Grand Slam numbers Sinner has now raced to a 91-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams. The Italian star also completed 26 wins at the Australian Open (26-4). Sinner, who won the 2024 Australian Open, made it to the fourth round in 2023 and quarter-finals in 2022.

