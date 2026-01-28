Jannik Sinner reaches third successive Australian Open semi-final: Stats

Defending champion Jannik Sinner has advanced to the semi-final of the 2026 Australian Open . Sinner beat the USA's Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in his men's singles quarter-final on Rod Laver Arena. The Italian rallied past Shelton after being 0-1 and then 3-4 in the third set. Sinner is now unbeaten in 19 Australian Open matches, having won the 2025 and 2024 editions.

Stats A look at match stats Sinner won a total of 107 points and 33 winners throughout the match. Shelton fired eight aces compared to Sinner's five. The Italian star had a win percentage of 78 and 65 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 20 of his 24 net points. Shelton (34), who had more unforced errors than Sinner (16), recorded three double-faults.

Title Will Sinner win a third successive title? Sinner is defending his Australian Open title for the second successive year. He won the 2025 event after beating Alexander Zverev in the final. The 24-year-old became the first man to retain the Australian Open title since Novak Djokovic (2019-21). Sinner is now vying to become the first Italian to win five career Grand Slams. He has also won Wimbledon and the US Open.

Information His Grand Slam numbers Sinner has now raced to a 92-20 win-loss record at Grand Slams. The Italian star also completed 27 wins at the Australian Open (27-4). Sinner, who won the 2024 Australian Open, made it to the fourth round in 2023 and quarter-finals in 2022.

