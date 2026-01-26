Australian Open 2026: Quarter-finalist Lorenzo Musetti sets this record

Italian tennis star Lorenzo Musetti has made history by reaching the quarter-finals of the 2026 Australian Open . The 23-year-old made it to this stage for the first time at Melbourne Park, defeating ninth seed Taylor Fritz in straight sets - 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. Despite a disrupted run due to personal reasons and family commitments, Musetti's resilience shone through in his match against Fritz. Here are the key stats.

Stats A look at match stats Musetti won a total of 97 points and 33 winners throughout the match. He fired 13 aces compared to Fritz's 10. The Italian had a win percentage of 84 and 69 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won four of his nine break points. While Fritz (34) had more unforced errors than Musetti (24), the latter recorded two double-faults.

Information Musetti, Fritz level in head-to-head matches Musetti and Fritz are now level in the ATP head-to-head matches (3-3). Notably, the American was vying for his second quarter-final appearance at the Australian Open. He is yet to win a Grand Slam.

Advertisement

Landmark Musetti completes quarter-final run at Majors According to Opta, Musetti is the man born since 2000 to reach the singles quarter-final at all four Grand Slams, joining Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Musetti has already reached the semis at Roland Garros (2025) and Wimbledon (2024), as well as the quarter-final at the US Open (2025). The Italian is now 7-4 at the Australian Open and 36-19 at Grand Slams.

Advertisement

Path Musetti's journey to the quarterfinals Musetti had a challenging journey to the quarter-finals. One of his coaches and a physio returned to Italy for personal reasons during this phase. He also stayed away from his family after welcoming his second son in November last year. The Italian admitted that he didn't get much sleep during the offseason but found ways to practice effectively on and off the court.