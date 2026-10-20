Australian umpire set to officiate in Ranji Trophy: Check out
What's the story
Australian umpire Ben Treloar is all set to officiate in the 2026/27 Ranji Trophy matches in India. The decision comes as part of the Cricket Australia-BCCI Umpire Exchange Program, which aims to give umpires a chance to gain experience by officiating domestic cricket competitions in each other's countries. Treloar has previously officiated 30 First-Class matches, 20 List A matches, and 39 Big Bash League (BBL) games.
Career highlights
Treloar's extensive experience and achievements
Along with his domestic cricket experience, Treloar has also officiated two Women's ODIs and four Women's T20 Internationals.
He is currently the Umpire Education Officer for Cricket New South Wales, where he trains and develops future match officials.
His contribution to umpire education has earned him four George Borwick Memorial Awards from the New South Wales Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association.
Exchange program
Indian umpire Parashar Joshi's Australian stint
Meanwhile, Indian umpire Parashar Joshi will be heading to Australia to stand in three domestic fixtures.
As of now, he has officiated in 19 First-Class matches, 32 List A games, and 40 T20s in India.
His T20 assignments also include matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Joshi's Australian stint will begin with Queensland's Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania at the Gabba, starting November 11.
Information
Further schedule in Australia
Joshi will also officiate in the One Day Cup between Queensland and Tasmania at the same venue on November 16. He will also officiate at the Sheffield Shield clash between New South Wales and Queensland at the Sydney Cricket Ground from November 22.
Past event
Exchange program has a history
This exchange program allows both umpires to gain experience by officiating in domestic cricket competitions in each other's countries.
Notably, this is not the first time an Australian umpire is coming to India for a Ranji Trophy assignment.
In November 2016, Australian umpire Sam Nogajski was hospitalized during his first Ranji Trophy assignment after falling ill on Day 2 in the match between Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai in Mysuru.