Azmatullah Omarzai sets record with T20I fifty against India

Afghanistan, asked to bat, lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the second ball.

Although Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran steadied the ship, the latter was run out.

Losing successive wickets, Afghanistan were down to 43/5 in 7 overs. Omarzai then stepped up, adding 83 runs off 56 balls with Nabi.

While Nabi held his fort, Omarzai counter-attacked. He returned unbeaten on 64 (44), including 4 fours and 4 sixes.