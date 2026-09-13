Azmatullah Omarzai sets record with T20I fifty against India
What's the story
Afghanistan racked up 156/8 in the 1st T20I against India at Arun Jaitley Stadium. However, the innings wasn't as straightforward, as the designated hosts were down to 43/5 at one stage. All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai led their recovery thereafter, adding an 83-run stand with Mohammad Nabi. The former raced to his second half-century in T20I cricket. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Omarzai's fightback against India
Afghanistan, asked to bat, lost Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the second ball.
Although Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran steadied the ship, the latter was run out.
Losing successive wickets, Afghanistan were down to 43/5 in 7 overs. Omarzai then stepped up, adding 83 runs off 56 balls with Nabi.
While Nabi held his fort, Omarzai counter-attacked. He returned unbeaten on 64 (44), including 4 fours and 4 sixes.
Information
Omarzai only behind this player
According to Cricbuzz, Omarzai's 64* is the second-highest score by a batter from No. 6 or lower in a T20I against India. He is only behind Dasun Shanaka, who scored an unbeaten 74 in Dharamsala in 2022.
Numbers
A look at his T20I numbers
According to Cricinfo, Omarzai scored his second half-century in the format.
The Afghan all-rounder now has 872 runs from 67 T20Is at an average of 19.37. His strike rate is 127.29.
His only other half-century came against Hong Kong last year.
During his innings in Delhi, Omarzai also completed 50 fours in the format.
Information
Over 2,200 T20 runs
Overall, this was Omarzai's fourth half-century in T20 cricket. The Afghan all-rounder has raced to 2,234 runs from 176 games at an average of over 20. His strike rate is over 135.