Bangladesh announce ODI squad for tri-nation tournament: Details here
What's the story
Team Bangladesh has announced its 16-member ODI squad for the upcoming tri-nation tournament in the UAE, featuring Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. The team sees the return of Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, and Hasan Mahmud in the 50-over format. However, the inclusion of uncapped mystery spinner Aliss Al Islam is a notable surprise. Meanwhile, the tournament gets underway on October 17.
Rising star
Who is Aliss Al Islam?
Aliss Al Islam made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka at the recent Asian Games.
The off-spinner has been in stellar form, claiming 35 wickets in 19 List A matches at an average of 17.05 and an economy rate of 4.05.
His performance also includes a five-wicket haul, making him a promising addition to Bangladesh's ODI squad for the upcoming tournament.
Squad modifications
Parvez Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin dropped; Nahid Rana ruled out
The ODI squad that faced Zimbabwe has seen some changes for the tri-nation tournament.
Parvez Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin have been dropped from the team.
Meanwhile, pacer Nahid Rana was ruled out due to injury.
Chief selector Habibul Bashar confirmed Rana's unavailability due to his ongoing rehabilitation process.
Selection rationale
We need a wicket-taker in the middle overs: Bashar
Bashar explained the decision to include Aliss in the squad, saying they need a player who can take wickets in the middle overs.
He praised Aliss's performance during his tour with Bangladesh A in South Africa.
The chief selector emphasized that these decisions were made keeping the team's strategy and requirements for the upcoming tournament in mind.
Information
A look at Bangladesh's squad
Bangladesh ODI Squad: Litton Das (Captain), Towhid Hridoy (Vice Captain), Tanzid Hasan, Saif Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Aliss Al Islam.