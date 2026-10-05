4 batters who have been nightmares for India in ODIs

Hope has always given the Indian bowlers a tough time.

Across 29 ODIs versus the team, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored 1,266 runs at an average of 55.04.

Five of his 10 50-plus scores against them have been converted into tons, as per Cricinfo.

Hope's numbers surge further on Indian soil.

Across 17 games in the nation, the WI skipper has scored 1,019 runs at an average of 84.91.

This is the highest average among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the nation.