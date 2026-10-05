4 batters who have been nightmares for India in ODIs
What's the story
West Indies captain Shai Hope was at his best in the recent ODI series against India, scoring two tons in the three-match series. His unbeaten 162 in the third and final ODI in New Chandigarh helped West Indies chase down a massive target of 352 runs in just 48.2 overs. The second game saw him score 104 runs. On this note, we look at four batters who have been absolute nightmares for India in ODI cricket.
#1
Shai Hope
Hope has always given the Indian bowlers a tough time.
Across 29 ODIs versus the team, the wicketkeeper-batter has scored 1,266 runs at an average of 55.04.
Five of his 10 50-plus scores against them have been converted into tons, as per Cricinfo.
Hope's numbers surge further on Indian soil.
Across 17 games in the nation, the WI skipper has scored 1,019 runs at an average of 84.91.
This is the highest average among batters with at least 1,000 runs in the nation.
#2
Daryl Mitchell
Daryl Mitchell powered New Zealand to a stunning 2-1 ODI series win over hosts India earlier this year.
The batter's scores in the series were 84, 131*, and 134.
The Kiwi batter further recorded two 130-plus scores against the Men in Blue in the 2023 World Cup.
Mitchell owns 741 runs across 11 innings versus India, as his average of 74.1 is the best for any batter with at least 700 runs against the team.
His tally includes two fifties besides four tons.
#3
AB de Villiers
Former South African captain AB de Villiers holds the record for the joint second-most ODI centuries against India (6).
Overall, he scored a total of 1,357 runs from 32 innings against them at an impressive average of 48.46 and a strike rate of 111.13.
Three of his tons came during SA's historic 3-2 win in the 2015 series on Indian soil.
#4
George Bailey
The George Bailey show in the 2013 ODI series in India will be remembered for ages.
Though the Aussies suffered a 2-3 loss, captain Bailey finished with 478 runs across six innings at an average of 95.60 and a strike rate of 116.01.
Overall, Bailey played 12 ODIs against India, scoring 710 runs at an average of 71.
This includes two tons, as each of his four half-centuries were 75-plus scores.