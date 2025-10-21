Zimbabwe's Brad Evans sets new Test record with fifer: Details 

In a remarkable display of skill and precision, Zimbabwean fast bowler Brad Evans has set an all-time record for his country. In just his second Test match and first in over two-and-a-half years, Evans bagged a five-wicket haul against Afghanistan in Harare. His stellar performance helped Zimbabwe bowl out the visitors for a meager 127 runs, their fourth-lowest score in Test history.

Bowling feat Evans breaks Heath streak's long-standing record As per ESPNcricinfo, Evans's bowling figures of 5/22 are now the best in terms of the fewest runs conceded while taking a five-wicket haul by a Zimbabwean bowler. The previous record was held by Heath Streak, who had taken five wickets for 27 runs against West Indies in Port of Spain back in 2000. Evans's performance was instrumental as he took five of the last seven Afghanistan wickets to fall.

Career highlights Evans shines across all formats for Zimbabwe A bowling all-rounder, Evans first came into the limelight during the 2022 T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan in Perth. He had defended 11 runs in the last over to help Zimbabwe win by a run. He ended with figures of 2/25 and scored a valuable 19 off 15 balls with the bat. Despite being plagued by injuries for the past few years, Evans is now making his mark across all three formats for Zimbabwe.