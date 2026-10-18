Brad Evans scripts Zimbabwe's 99-run ODI win against Bangladesh: Stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe thrashed Bangladesh by 99 runs in Match 1 of the ODI Tri-Nation Series at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The Sikandar Raza-led side racked up 271-8 (50 overs) before bowling Bangladesh out for 172. Brad Evans was the pick of their bowlers, taking four wickets. Notably, each of Zimbabwe's five bowlers took at least one wicket. Here are the key stats.
Chase
Brad Evans shines for Zimbabwe
Tanzid Hasan Tamim gave Bangladesh a bright start, adding 47 runs with Soumya Sarkar. However, Newman Nyamhuri and Blessing Muzarabani dismissed the two, respectively, before the 10-over mark.
Brad Evans then opened his account with Najmul Hossain Shanto's scalp.
From 66/1, Bangladesh slumped to 123/6. Evans then dismissed Nurul Hasan and Shoriful Islam in the same over.
He wrapped up the match, removing Mustafizur Rahman.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Evans was the pick of Zimbabwe's bowlers, recording figures of 6.4-1-45-4. These are his best returns against Bangladesh in the format.
Overall, this was his second four-wicket haul in ODI cricket.
Playing his 24th ODI, Evans raced to 33 wickets at an average of 29.66. His tally includes a fifer and a best match haul of 5/54 (ER: 5.82).