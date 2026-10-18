Brad Evans scripts Zimbabwe's 99-run ODI win against Bangladesh: Stats

Tanzid Hasan Tamim gave Bangladesh a bright start, adding 47 runs with Soumya Sarkar. However, Newman Nyamhuri and Blessing Muzarabani dismissed the two, respectively, before the 10-over mark.

Brad Evans then opened his account with Najmul Hossain Shanto's scalp.

From 66/1, Bangladesh slumped to 123/6. Evans then dismissed Nurul Hasan and Shoriful Islam in the same over.

He wrapped up the match, removing Mustafizur Rahman.