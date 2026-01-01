NewsBytes
English
Hindi
Tamil
Telugu
More
In the news
Amit Shah
Box Office Collection
Narendra Modi
OTT releases
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
English
Hindi
Tamil
Telugu
NewsBytes
India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Technology
Entertainment
Auto
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Career
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Download Android App
Follow us on
Twitter
Linkedin
LOADING...
Captains Cautioned About Incomplete Catches In Ipl story
Share
Table
Matches
#
Teams
M
W
L
NRR
Pts
Note: Standings are updated with the completion of each game