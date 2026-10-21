Champions League: Foden's hat-trick helps Manchester City thrash AEK Athens

Manchester City dominated early in the match, with Elliot Anderson opening the scoring, converting a rebound.

Foden doubled the advantage before halftime with a powerful finish. After the break, AEK Athens briefly responded when Pilios found the net.

However, City quickly regained control through Rayan Cherki. Foden, who assisted this goal, fired into the top corner minutes later.

He scored another from close range through a Rico Lewis assist. Another assist from Ryan McAidoo helped Foden secure his hat-trick.