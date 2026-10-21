Champions League: Foden's hat-trick helps Manchester City thrash AEK Athens
What's the story
Manchester City cruised to a resounding 5-1 victory over AEK Athens in their latest 2026/27 Champions League match. The game at Etihad Stadium saw Phil Foden score a stunning hat-trick. While Elliot Anderson scored his first goal for the club, Rayan Cherki added another to the tally. Despite an early second-half rally from the Greek champions through Stavros Palios, City dominated throughout with a much-changed side under Enzo Maresca.
Player focus
Foden shines for City
Manchester City dominated early in the match, with Elliot Anderson opening the scoring, converting a rebound.
Foden doubled the advantage before halftime with a powerful finish. After the break, AEK Athens briefly responded when Pilios found the net.
However, City quickly regained control through Rayan Cherki. Foden, who assisted this goal, fired into the top corner minutes later.
He scored another from close range through a Rico Lewis assist. Another assist from Ryan McAidoo helped Foden secure his hat-trick.
Landmarks
Third Englishman to score hat-trick, assist in UCL
Foden was involved in four goals for Manchester City against AEK Athens.
He became only the third Englishman to score a hat-trick and assist in a Champions League match.
Overall, Foden recorded three goal involvements in a single game for City for the first time since January 2025, as per Opta.
According to Squawka, Foden joined Alvaro Negredo, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, and Erling Haaland in City's Champions League hat-trick club.
Player aspirations
Foden expresses delight at performance
After the match, Foden expressed his delight with the performance and emphasized his role as a forward who needs to keep scoring.
He said, "I enjoyed that a lot. The lads were great again. We showed determination again. I am a forward, so I have to keep scoring and helping the team."
He also spoke about gradually returning to his best form while acknowledging there's still a long way to go in that journey.
Squad rotation
Haaland rested as Foden shines
Despite being named in the squad, Haaland was rested for the match after suffering a knock to his foot in the previous game.
This gave Maresca an opportunity to test his theory that Foden could be a "solution" in the false nine role.
Youngster Floyd Samba took Haaland's place up front, but it was Foden who stole the show with his brilliant performance.
Information
A look at updated standings
Manchester City now have six points compared to AEK Athens' three in the 2026/27 Champions League standings. City's superior goal difference (+4) moved them up to sixth place, while AEK Athens dropped to 27th place with a -5 goal difference.