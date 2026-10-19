Chinmay Sutar becomes second player with quadruple-century in domestic cricket

Sutar's knock was a single-handed effort as Mizoram, asked to bat, were down to 86/3.

Sutar had come in at No. 3, soaking in all the pressure. He later shared 160-plus stands with Jehu Anderson and Lalrempuia Chhakchhuak.

While Mizoram declared for 581/9 on Day 2, Sutar returned unbeaten. He scored 400* off 517 balls, a knock laced with 46 fours and 7 sixes.

Sutar also surpassed Prithvi Shaw (379 vs Assam, 2023) and now has the highest score in Ranji Trophy history.