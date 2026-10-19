Chinmay Sutar becomes second player with quadruple-century in domestic cricket
What's the story
Mizoram's Chinmay Sutar has entered the record books by scoring a whopping 400 runs in the 2026/27 Ranji Trophy Plate Division match against Nagaland. The record-breaking knock was played at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima on Monday. With this feat, Sutar has become only the second player ever to score a quadruple-century in domestic cricket. BB Nimbalkar was the first to achieve this milestone when he scored an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra in Pune back in 1948.
Record breaker
Sutar's incredible knock
Sutar's knock was a single-handed effort as Mizoram, asked to bat, were down to 86/3.
Sutar had come in at No. 3, soaking in all the pressure. He later shared 160-plus stands with Jehu Anderson and Lalrempuia Chhakchhuak.
While Mizoram declared for 581/9 on Day 2, Sutar returned unbeaten. He scored 400* off 517 balls, a knock laced with 46 fours and 7 sixes.
Sutar also surpassed Prithvi Shaw (379 vs Assam, 2023) and now has the highest score in Ranji Trophy history.
Elite club
Players with 400-plus scores in First-Class cricket
Sutar's innings has put him in an elite club of batters who have touched the 400-run mark in a single innings. The list includes legends like Brian Lara and Don Bradman.
Lara scored an unbeaten 501 for Warwickshire against Durham in Birmingham on June 2, 1994.
He later became the only batter to score 400 in international cricket (400* vs England, 2004), a record that stays intact.
Career trajectory
A look at his journey
Sutar's record-breaking innings came after a stellar start to his Ranji Trophy career.
In his debut match, he had narrowly missed out on a ton, getting out for 99 after being run out.
Before joining Mizoram, Sutar had represented Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Before the 2026/27 season, Sutar obtained the NoC from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to play for Mizoram.