US chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies at 29: Details 

Daniel Naroditsky, a renowned American chess grandmaster and online commentator, has died at the age of 29. His family announced his "unexpected" death in a statement released by the Charlotte Chess Center, his club. The cause of death has not been revealed yet. The news has sent shockwaves through the global chess community with many professional players and organizations paying tribute to him.

Community tribute US and international chess federations pay tribute The Charlotte Chess Center's statement read, "Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community." It also said he was "admired and respected by fans and players around the world." The US and International Chess Federations have also paid their respects to Naroditsky. American world number two Hikaru Nakamura expressed his devastation over the news, calling it "a massive loss for the world of chess."

Early years Early life and rise to fame Naroditsky's journey in chess started at the age of six, when his brother Alan introduced him to the game. He shot to fame in 2007 by winning the under-12 boys world youth championship in Antalya, Turkey. By 2010, he had become one of the youngest published chess authors with his book Mastering Positional Chess. In 2013, he won the US Junior Championship and earned the title of grandmaster while still a teenager.