Daniil Medvedev scripts this record with 25th career title 

The match was a test of endurance and skill, with Medvedev showing remarkable resilience.

He bounced back from a first-set tie-break loss by using his defensive skills to counter Basilashvili's aggressive play in the second set.

The 30-year-old then upped his game in the third set, hitting hard and serving well.

The one-hour-53-minute match saw Medvedev winning 82% of his first-serve points.