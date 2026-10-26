Daniil Medvedev scripts this record with 25th career title
What's the story
Daniil Medvedev won his 25th tour-level title at the Almaty Open, marking the first successful title defense of his professional career. The top seed overcame Georgian qualifier Nikoloz Basilashvili in a hard-fought final, winning 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-3. Medvedev won this tournament last year after beating Corentin Moutet in the final. The former World No. 1 now has four trophies this season.
Match details
Medvedev shows resilience in hard-fought victory
The match was a test of endurance and skill, with Medvedev showing remarkable resilience.
He bounced back from a first-set tie-break loss by using his defensive skills to counter Basilashvili's aggressive play in the second set.
The 30-year-old then upped his game in the third set, hitting hard and serving well.
The one-hour-53-minute match saw Medvedev winning 82% of his first-serve points.
Career milestones
Four titles this year for Medvedev
This marked Medvedev's fourth title of the season, with his previous victories coming in Brisbane, Dubai, and Chengdu.
His Almaty run has improved his chances of qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals in November.
Last year, Medvedev ended his title drought in Almaty. His decline from mid-2023 through 2025 saw him win no titles. He was without a title in the entire 2024 season.
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25th career title for Medvedev
As mentioned, Medvedev defended a title for the first time in his career. This was also the second tournament that the Russian ace won twice. Medvedev now has 25 titles in 23 different events, including one at Grand Slams.
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A look at his overall numbers
Medvedev, currently fifth in the ATP Rankings, now has a win-loss record of 49-18 in the season. According to ATP, he has a tour-leading 38 hard-court wins in 2026. Overall, Medvedev has a career record of 469-198.