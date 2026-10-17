'Massive for SA': Bedingham on Rabada's potential return 

Bedingham, who scored 49 and 46 in the first Test, said Rabada's return is a huge boost for the Proteas.

He recalled the fast bowler's impressive performance in last year's World Test Championship final at Lord's, where he took nine wickets against Australia.

"He's massive for us. It looks like he's quick again. He's sharp," Bedingham said of Rabada's potential impact on the upcoming match.

"Against any team he plays against, he's ready. Hopefully, come this next Test, he takes nine or 10 wickets. That would be quite nice," Bedingham added.