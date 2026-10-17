'Massive for SA': Bedingham on Rabada's potential return
What's the story
South African batter David Bedingham has emphasized the significance of Kagiso Rabada's return for the second Test against Australia. The fast bowler missed the opening match due to a hamstring injury but is expected to make a comeback for the next game starting on Sunday at Gqeberha. South Africa suffered a heavy 214-run defeat in the series opener without Rabada's presence.
Hopeful outlook
Bedingham confident of Rabada's impact
Bedingham, who scored 49 and 46 in the first Test, said Rabada's return is a huge boost for the Proteas.
He recalled the fast bowler's impressive performance in last year's World Test Championship final at Lord's, where he took nine wickets against Australia.
"He's massive for us. It looks like he's quick again. He's sharp," Bedingham said of Rabada's potential impact on the upcoming match.
"Against any team he plays against, he's ready. Hopefully, come this next Test, he takes nine or 10 wickets. That would be quite nice," Bedingham added.
Bowling prowess
Rabada averages under 22 against Australia in Tests
Rabada has an impressive record against Australia, having taken 58 wickets in 11 Tests at an average of 21.39.
He was instrumental in South Africa's victory during their last tour to the country in 2018, picking up 23 wickets in four matches.
However, ahead of the second Test match, there are concerns over Aiden Markram's participation as he missed Friday's training session.
Player uncertainty
Aiden Markram's participation in doubt for 2nd Test
Markram, who was the Player of the Match in the WTC final with a century in the fourth innings, did not attend Friday's training session.
His absence has sparked speculation about his potential exclusion from the second Test.
In Markram's absence, South Africa would hope he continues to be part of the series as he and Bedingham were among the only Proteas batters who looked convincing against Australia's relentless bowling attack in Durban.
Impact analysis
Rabada's absence felt by South Africa in the series opener
South Africa's lack of Rabada was evident in the first Test as they failed to capitalize on early breakthroughs.
They had reduced Australia to 187/6 on the opening day but couldn't sustain that momentum without their star bowler.
Rabada's exceptional record against Australia makes him a key player for South Africa, and his absence was sorely felt in the series opener.